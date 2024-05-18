Severe storms threaten until sunset, with possibilities for a tornado warning

Update:
ORLANDO, Fla. — Severe t-storm warnings are in effect for Volusia (through 5:15 p.m.) and Flagler County (through 5 p.m.) for quarter-sized hail and 60mph damaging wind.
Storms between DeLand/DeLeon Springs approaching Daytona Beach and Palm Coast/Flagler Beach.
Update:
Storm damage reports: Lake County - East of Leesburg
3:30 p.m.
Bassville Park: Powerlines and several trees are down at the intersection of SR44 and CR473
3:35 p.m.
Lisbon: Powerlines and downed trees near intersection of SR44 and Emeralda Ave.
Previous Story:
Strong, scattered storms around sunset could bring heavy rain and lightning, small hail, and damaging winds.
▶ WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS
A tornado warning cannot be ruled out either, so take cover from any storms.
The highest storm chances will be through sunset and near the beaches.
Read: Police investigate a high-speed car chase that led to an officer-involved shooting in Haines City
Overnight, an additional storm remains possible, and again, some passing storms tomorrow morning or afternoon, but they should pass through quickly, leaving a good portion of your Sunday without rain.
Follow our Severe Weather team on X for live updates:
Read: ‘He doesn’t understand what’s going on’: family of boy,11, accused of killing woman appears in court
Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.
©2024 Cox Media Group