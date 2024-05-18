Severe storms threaten until sunset, with possibilities for a tornado warning

Update:

ORLANDO, Fla. — Severe t-storm warnings are in effect for Volusia (through 5:15 p.m.) and Flagler County (through 5 p.m.) for quarter-sized hail and 60mph damaging wind.

Storms between DeLand/DeLeon Springs approaching Daytona Beach and Palm Coast/Flagler Beach.

Evening forecast: Saturday, May 18 (WFTV)

Update:

Storm damage reports: Lake County - East of Leesburg

3:30 p.m.

Bassville Park: Powerlines and several trees are down at the intersection of SR44 and CR473

3:35 p.m.

Lisbon: Powerlines and downed trees near intersection of SR44 and Emeralda Ave.

Previous Story:

Strong, scattered storms around sunset could bring heavy rain and lightning, small hail, and damaging winds.

A tornado warning cannot be ruled out either, so take cover from any storms.

Evening forecast: Saturday, May 18 (WFTV)

The highest storm chances will be through sunset and near the beaches.

Overnight, an additional storm remains possible, and again, some passing storms tomorrow morning or afternoon, but they should pass through quickly, leaving a good portion of your Sunday without rain.

Evening forecast: Saturday, May 18 (WFTV)

Follow our Severe Weather team on X for live updates:

