Port Canaveral projects cruise traffic uptick in 2024

Port Canaveral’s 2024 cruise season looks to be even busier than this year — which itself was a record year.

The Central Florida sea hub projects it will homeport 13 cruise ships, welcome 913 ship calls — when a ship docks temporarily — and host more than 7.3 million passengers. Figures are for the port’s fiscal year ending Sept. 30.

For comparison, this year the port welcomed more than 6.8 million passengers and 903 ship calls with the same number of homeported vessels, according to a release.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 22 Norwegian Aqua Norwegian Cruise Line announced Thursday that travelers can now start booking sailings on the new Norwegian Aqua, which will set sail from Port Canaveral starting in April 2025. (Norwegian Cruise Line)

