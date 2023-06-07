Prayer ribbons for Pulse victims to be displayed outside Orlando City Hall

ORLANDO, Fla. — Prayer ribbons with the names of the 49 victims of the Pulse nightclub shooting will again be displayed outside of Orlando City Hall this week.

The string of 49 black ribbons, mixed in with rainbow ribbons, was sent to Orlando from residents of Provincetown, Massachusetts.

Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer, District 4 City Commissioner Patty Sheehan, and LGBTQ+ leaders will host a solemn gathering in front of the prayer ribbons at City Hall Commons Plaza on Friday at 1:30 p.m.

The specially dedicated strand of prayer ribbons will be displayed at Orlando City Hall Commons Plaza from June 9 to 18.

