Pregnant woman recovers as family grieves over slain mother's shooting death

OCOEE, Fla. - A pregnant woman is recovering from a gunshot wound Tuesday after her boyfriend shot and killed her mother and then killed himself, investigators said.
Marie Pierre was grazed by a bullet when Pierre Bernard, 23, opened fire Monday in an Ocoee home on Grand Poplar Street, police said.
Bernard shot and killed Pierre’s mother, Marie Alexander, 52, during the confrontation, police said.
“My boyfriend shot me and my mom. Hurry up!” Pierre said to a 911 operator.
There was a 15-year-old sibling inside the home during the shooting, but she was not hurt.
Pierre is recovering at home. Her family is grieving over the loss of their beloved mother.
“She was a wonderful woman,” Alexandre’s son, Mike Theard said. “I don’t know how to explain how it feels.”
Police said the incident began over a dispute between Pierre and Bernard.
Polk County sheriff's deputies found Bernard dead in his Haines City home Monday, just hours after the shooting.
Investigators said Bernard killed himself.
