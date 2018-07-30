  • One woman killed, another injured after argument with boyfriend, Ocoee police say

    By: Kevin Williams

    ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Ocoee police say one woman was killed and another was injured in a shooting Monday morning, before the gunman shot and killed himself.

    The two women were shot at a home Grand Poplar Street in Ocoee in a neighborhood near the intersection of Clarke and Clarcona Ocoee roads.

    Police said the shooting stemmed from an argument between the surviving victim and her boyfriend, 23-year-old Pierre Bernard.

    When Polk County sheriff's deputies went to Bernard's home after the shooting, Bernard shot and killed himself, police on the scene in Ocoee told Channel 9's Jeff Deal.

    Meanwhile, people who live near the crime scene in Ocoee told Channel 9 the surviving victim is pregnant with the Bernard's child.

    Investigators have not released any other information.

    Location of the ongoing investigation:

