  • Preparing for lift off: NASA to launch Orion abort test mission Tuesday

    By: Sarah Wilson

    CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. - NASA is counting down the hours until it's set to test a critical component in its quest to safely send astronauts back into space from American soil.

    The launch window for the abort test mission for the Orion crew capsule opens at 7 a.m. Tuesday at the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station.

    During the 3-minute test, the spacecraft will climb to an altitude of 6 miles, then separate from the rocket.

    According to NASA, the test flight will help ensure the safety of the astronauts in the unlikely event of an emergency as they rocket into space.

