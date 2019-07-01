Preparing for lift off: NASA to launch Orion abort test mission Tuesday

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. - NASA is counting down the hours until it's set to test a critical component in its quest to safely send astronauts back into space from American soil.
The launch window for the abort test mission for the Orion crew capsule opens at 7 a.m. Tuesday at the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station.
Related Headlines
DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps
During the 3-minute test, the spacecraft will climb to an altitude of 6 miles, then separate from the rocket.
According to NASA, the test flight will help ensure the safety of the astronauts in the unlikely event of an emergency as they rocket into space.
You can watch the launch live Tuesday on Channel 9, WFTV.com or the WFTV mobile app.
On Tuesday morning, we're testing an abort during ascent of the @NASA_Orion spacecraft. We will put the launch abort system to the test to ensure astronauts could safely get away from their launch vehicle if there were a problem after liftoff: https://t.co/aOttbeJjEi pic.twitter.com/fyxsoOtiUj— NASA (@NASA) July 1, 2019
Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}