Prescribed burn planned at Orange Creek Restoration Area in Alachua County

ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. — A prescribed burn is being conducted Friday at the Orange Creek Restoration Area in Alachua County, according to the St. Johns River Water Management District.

The district said the 36-acre burn is taking place on the north tract of the restoration area in the Ocklawaha River Basin.

Officials said the burn is designed to reduce hazardous fuel loads and maintain fire-dependent natural communities.

Prescribed burns are planned fires conducted under specific weather and safety conditions. The district said crews check wind and other weather factors before conducting burns to help manage fire behavior and reduce smoke impacts to nearby residents and traffic.

Officials said periodic prescribed fires can help reduce the risk of destructive wildfires, improve environmental quality and support fire-adapted plants and animals.

People nearby may temporarily notice smoke or ash.

The district said residents can follow its social media channels for updates on prescribed burns.

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