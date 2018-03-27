0 Psychologist says Noor Salman isn't ‘the brightest' as defense rests case

ORLANDO, Fla. - The defense rested its case Tuesday in the Noor Salman trial.

Noor Salman has pleaded not guilty to charges of aiding the support of a foreign terrorist organization resulting in death and obstruction of justice.

The case hinges on whether Salman, 31, knowingly helped Mateen plan the June 12, 2016, nightclub attack that left 49 people dead.

Photos: Remembering the victims

The last witness to testify Tuesday was clinical psychologist Dr. Bruce Frumkin, who told the jury, “She's (Salman) not the brightest of all people."

Frumkin said Salman is more vulnerable than the average person, which makes her “prime” for a false confession.

The defense has always questioned the validity of Salman’s written confession to the FBI.

They said the confession was not recorded and was written by an FBI agent, who claimed he transcribed her statements.

Frumkin said Salman’s confession isn't what it seems because of how immature she is, and because she spent 11 hours being questioned and had only two hours of sleep.

Read: Who are the key players in Noor Salman's case?

During cross examination, prosecutors pointed out that more risk factors and a low IQ could mean she is capable of giving a true confession.

Prosecutors did not call rebuttal witnesses, and the jury was dismissed.

Closing arguments will begin Wednesday at 9 a m.

Earlier:

Judge Paul Byron denied a motion Monday filed by Salman's attorneys to dismiss the case or to declare a mistrial.

Read: Salman's attorneys ask judge to dismiss charges

Salman's lawyers said prosecutors didn't disclose until halfway through the trial that Mateen’s father, Seddique Mateen, was an FBI informant. They argued that Salman's right to a fair trial was denied.

Photos: Courtroom sketches of Noor Salman trial

But Byron said the revelation that Seddique Mateen was an FBI informant for many years before the attack had little bearing on the trial.

The judge said the trial isn't about the gunman's father but about his widow.

Read: 9 facts about Noor Salman

Salman faces life in prison if convicted.

11 p.m. Monday

Richard Conner, who analyzed Salman's and Omar Mateen's cellphones and tracked pings from cell towers, testified that it appeared Mateen wasn't sure what club to attack.

Google Maps data showed Mateen traveled from Disney Springs to International Drive to downtown Orlando's EVE nightclub before ending at Pulse.

A former friend of Mateen, who the public knows as Nemo, testified Monday.

Nemo said he was shocked and horrified when he learned that Mateen used him as an excuse the night of the attack.

However, Nemo testified that he was not surprised because Mateen always used him as an excuse when Mateen was “running around” on his wife.

Two women who had a relationship with Mateen also testified Monday. One woman said she met Mateen online, and that they had a physical relationship.

Two of Salman’s childhood friends testified that she was a peaceful person.

Abdallah Salman, Noor Salman's uncle, testified that his niece is peaceful and childlike. He said outside the courthouse that he's confident his niece will be acquitted.

Read: Agent testifies about what he found on gunman's phone at Pulse

© 2018 Cox Media Group.