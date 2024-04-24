Puerto Rican restaurant opens 4th local eatery

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

The Puerto Rican restaurant chain El Cilantrillo Restaurant has opened its fourth eatery in Central Florida — this one in Old Town Kissimmee, at 5770 W. Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway.

The restaurant brings 80 jobs to Osceola County, raising the total employed by the company to more than 200, according to an April 22 news release. The chain has other locations at 3628 W. Vine Street in Kissimmee, 9101 International Drive in Orlando and within The Florida Mall at 8001 S. Orange Blossom Trail in Orlando.

El Cilantrillo invested more than $1 million into the new spot, with FPN Builders LLC of Orlando handling construction work. The second floor now accommodates the restaurant chain’s headquarters, which were previously at 2167 Orinoco Drive in Orlando.

