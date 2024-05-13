3 killed, 15 wounded as thousands gather for May Day event in Alabama

Three people were killed and at least 15 wounded Saturday night after gunfire erupted during a May Day event in Stockton, Alabama, authorities say.

Approximately 1,000 people were attending the May Day gathering, according to the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office, when an argument broke out and at least one person began firing into the crowd around 9:30 p.m.

At least 18 were shot, according to WKRG-TV.

“Unfortunately, three of the victims succumbed to their wounds,” the sheriff’s office added.

The names of those who died were not released by the sheriff’s office, but according to WKRG, one of the people who died is Micheal Anderson Jr., 19.

Anderson’s family confirmed his death to the television station.

Family members told WALA that 37-year-old Chiquita Ewing was also killed at the event Saturday.

Ewing was a mother of two boys and two girls.

“This is a tragic event that touches many lives in our community,” deputies said. “We are working very hard to bring this case to a resolution, but we cannot make arrests or successfully prosecute the offenders without help.”

Law enforcement authorities are searching for suspects in the shooting.

Stockton is about 30 miles northeast of Mobile, Alabama.

