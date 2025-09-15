Quiet Weekend Wraps Up; Isolated Showers to Start the Week

ORLANDO, Fla. — It was a fairly quiet end to the weekend, and even more dry air is expected on Monday.

A few isolated showers are expected this evening, with many staying dry. Expect a mostly dry overnight, with morning lows in the low 70s.

Even lower rain chances are expected to start the work week. An isolated PM shower is possible, with much of the area staying dry. Monday’s highs will be in the upper 80s.

Evening Forecast: Sunday, September 14, 2025 (WFTV)

The drier air remains in place for midweek. Only isolated PM showers are expected Tuesday and Wednesday, with temps in the upper 80s and low 90s.

Moisture will quickly return at the end of next week. Much higher rain and storm chances appear likely for Thursday and Friday, with cooler temperatures in the mid- to upper 80s.

Right now, the following weekend features scattered PM storms and temps around 90.

