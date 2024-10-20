Rain chances rise as we finish out the weekend

ORLANDO, Fla. — It has been a pleasant and windy start to the weekend, but rain chances will be on the rise Saturday night.

Strong winds from the Atlantic will push some coastal showers inland.

Meteorologist David Heckard said the best chance for activity tonight will be at the coast, with Sunday morning lows in the mid 60s.

More clouds and slightly higher rain chances are expected for Sunday.

WFTV Saturday evening weather graphics Rain chances increase Saturday night and into Sunday. (WFTV staff)

We’ll see scattered showers throughout the day, with the best chance for rain along and east of I-95.

Highs will be in the low 80s.

Heckard said rain chances will be lower to start next week, with just a few widely scattered showers expected.

Temps for Monday will be in the mid 80s.

A few coastal showers will be possible much of next week, but most of the Channel 9 viewing area will stay dry.

Highs for the week will stay in the mid 80s.

