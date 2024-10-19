Tropical Storm Nadine forms as another system shows increased chance to develop

ORLANDO, Fla. — Channel 9 meteorologists are monitoring two active systems in the tropics.

Tropical Storm Nadine formed early Saturday morning in the western Caribbean.

Nadine will be a short-lived system as it drifts to the west.

Over the next 24 hours, parts of Mexico, Belize, and Guatemala will experience heavy rain and potential flash flooding.

Nadine should then break up and weaken on Sunday.

Another system, called Invest 94L, is still working to develop just north of the Dominican Republic.

Invest 94L has a 60% chance of developing over the next 48 hours.

It’s unclear where the low-pressure area will go, but a high-pressure area over Florida is working against its chances of impacting Florida.

Channel 9 will continue to monitor the tropics and provide updates on Eyewitness News.

