Milton batters boats around Brevard County

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission has tagged boats needing urgent attention all around Brevard County after Hurricane Milton.

We spotted a few of the boats in Titusville’s Sand Point Park.

Brevard County’s Boating & Waterways Program Coordinator said the normal review period for damaged vessels is 45 days.

However, boaters who want to retrieve their boats may get more leeway after a storm because of the need to wait in line for a contractor.

“Well, it breaks my heart to see all these boats like this, because this is somebody’s boat, you know, in the water,” Sherry Jackson, who was visiting Sand Point Park today, said. “Gets so rough down here, it washes up. And I wish that there was a way that they could protect them better or have some sort of assistance when this does happen.”

The county estimates Milton damaged or sank 27 boats and the 30-plus damaged during Hurricane Helene.

Brevard County has roughly $100,000 in TDC grant funds for boat removals but expects to tap into grant funding from FWC and the Florida Inland Navigation District.

