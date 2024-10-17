BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — This Wednesday, we were granted access to the Canaveral National Seashore to see the work underway to reopen the National Seashore to visitors.

Laura Henning, the Public Information Officer for the Canaveral National Seashore told us, “We had a year and a half of recovery since Ian and Nicole and we’re almost back where we started.”

This afternoon feet of sand covered parking area and Playalinda Beach Road. Hundreds of sea turtle nests were covered up by sand or washed out.

Read: Liam Payne, ex-member of boy band One Direction, dies at 31 in hotel fall, officials say

Hurricane Milton also caused damage to some public areas like restrooms and beach accesses. An emergency management team from South Florida is busy making repairs.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 5 Canaveral National Seashore recovers from Hurricane Milton This Wednesday, Channel 9 was granted access to the Canaveral National Seashore to see the work underway to reopen the National Seashore to visitors. (Mel Holt/WFTV)

Apollo Beach is expected to open with limited access on Friday. But, it will take longer to get Playalinda Beach ready for visitors.

The Canaveral National Seashore be providing updates on the National Seashore.

Read: Temperatures dip into the 50s overnight in Central Florida

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group