ORLANDO, Fla. — Our coolest air of the season has arrived across the area, and it will turn downright brisk overnight.

Expect a few clouds across the area overnight, with morning lows in the 50s and 60s. Some upper 40s will be possible in Marion and northern Sumter counties.

Our comfortable weather will continue into Thursday, with plenty of sun and breezy conditions.

Temperatures for Wednesday will be in the mid-70s.

Read: Two areas show chance for tropical development this week

Temperatures dip into the 50s overnight in Central Florida Our coolest air of the season has arrived across the area, and it will turn downright brisk overnight. (WFTV Staff/WFTV)

A warming trend continues late this week, with breezy-to-windy conditions continuing. A stray shower, with highs in the upper 70s, will also be possible.

The upcoming weekend will feature a few scattered showers and warmer temps.

Highs on both Saturday and Sunday will be in the low to mid-80s.

Read: Universal’s Epic Universe theme park could open by next summer, report claims

Temperatures dip into the 50s overnight in Central Florida Our coolest air of the season has arrived across the area, and it will turn downright brisk overnight. (WFTV Staff/WFTV)

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group