Two areas show chance for tropical development this week

ORLANDO, Fla. — The National Hurricane Center is monitoring two active areas in the tropics.
One low-pressure area in the central Atlantic has a medium chance of development over the next week.
The system is forecast to move towards the Lesser Antilles as it works to organize.
Another disturbance in the southwest Caribbean has a low chance of formation but could bring heavy rain to parts of Central America later this week.
It’s too soon to know where both disturbances will go.
There are no big signs of development, but Channel 9 will continue to monitor both systems.
