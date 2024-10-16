Two areas show chance for tropical development this week

ORLANDO, Fla. — The National Hurricane Center is monitoring two active areas in the tropics.

One low-pressure area in the central Atlantic has a medium chance of development over the next week.

The system is forecast to move towards the Lesser Antilles as it works to organize.

Watch: Cold front to drop temperatures into the 50s in Central Florida

Another disturbance in the southwest Caribbean has a low chance of formation but could bring heavy rain to parts of Central America later this week.

It’s too soon to know where both disturbances will go.

Watch: Volusia County offers sandbags as river flooding continues in wake of Hurricane Milton

There are no big signs of development, but Channel 9 will continue to monitor both systems.

Follow our Severe Weather team on X for live updates:

©2024 Cox Media Group