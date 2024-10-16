Universal’s Epic Universe theme park could open by next summer, report claims

ORLANDO, Fla. — A new report may give us an idea of when the new Epic Universe theme park could open.

The Wall Street Journal claims it spoke to people familiar with the matter.

It said Universal is planning for the park to be fully opened as early as Memorial Day weekend next year.

The Wall Street Journal says tickets could go on sale as early as this month.

So far, Universal has not confirmed an opening date.

Epic Universe will feature attractions based on popular franchises like Harry Potter, Nintendo, and more.

