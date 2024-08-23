‘A shining gateway’: Universal Orlando shares new details on Helios Grand Hotel at Epic Universe

ORLANDO, Fla. — Universal Orlando has revealed new details about a massive hotel that will be attached to its new Epic Universe theme park.

The Universal Helios Grand Hotel will have 500 rooms and is described as “a shining gateway.”

It will have features like a rooftop bar overlooking Epic Universe and an exclusive theme park entrance for hotel guests.

Read: First look: Universal dual-launching coaster at Epic Universe

“Only here can guests unwind in the serenity of a sunlit retreat in one moment and then within minutes find themselves in the heart of exhilarating theme park adventures,” a Universal Orlando spokesperson said.

Universal Orlando shared a virtual fly-through video of what guests at the resort can expect.

Read: How Epic Universe’s immersive technology will make its rides stand out

The hotel and park are both set to open next year.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group