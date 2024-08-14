How Epic Universe’s immersive technology will make its rides stand out

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

Epic Universe at Universal Orlando Resort Executive Vice President and General Manager Jeff Polk recently revealed details about the technology partly responsible for bringing the future theme park to life.

He provided the sneak peek while narrating previously released fly-though videos of Epic Universe during the Aug. 8 luncheon of the International Drive Resort Area Chamber of Commerce at Loew’s Sapphire Falls Resort. The theme park, slated to open in 2025, is expected to bring a flood of business to hotels, restaurants and venues in that part of town.

Immersive set design — a fast-progressing discipline at Universal Creative, said Polk — is critical to the success of The Wizarding World of Harry Potter - Ministry of Magic, he said. At the Harry Potter-themed land’s entry, “you will step into a fireplace and travel through time and space and arrive in London. I have walked through it many times and I’ve got to tell you; it is something you cannot believe until you see with your own eyes.”

