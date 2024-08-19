First look: Universal dual-launching coaster at Epic Universe

ORLANDO, Fla. — Universal Orlando Resort has shared a behind-the-scenes look at Stardust Racers.

The theme park said it is the most anticipated roller coaster coming to their new park, Epic Universe.

The dual-launching coaster will reach speeds up to 62 miles an hour with heights up to 133 feet.

Guests on both ride vehicles will race and take on the intense celestial spin.

Universal said another unique feature is the nighttime lighting, which allows the ride vehicles to shine through millions of pixels of light.

Universal Epic Universe opens next year.

