First look: Universal dual-launching coaster at Epic Universe

ORLANDO, Fla. — Universal Orlando Resort has shared a behind-the-scenes look at Stardust Racers.
▶ WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS
The theme park said it is the most anticipated roller coaster coming to their new park, Epic Universe.
The dual-launching coaster will reach speeds up to 62 miles an hour with heights up to 133 feet.
Read: ‘It’s alive!’: Universal Orlando reveals Dark Universe details
Guests on both ride vehicles will race and take on the intense celestial spin.
Universal said another unique feature is the nighttime lighting, which allows the ride vehicles to shine through millions of pixels of light.
Universal Epic Universe opens next year.
See our past Epic Universe coverage below:
- Universal opens preview center for Epic Universe this summer
- Epic Universe district to get hundreds more acres
- Universal Orlando shares new details about ‘Super Nintendo World’ at Epic Universe
- Universal Orlando shares first look at Epic Universe, new theme park opening in 2025
- Epic Universe hotel demand expected to mirror ‘4 or 5′ Harry Potter Wizarding Worlds
- Universal teases what ‘How to Train Your Dragon’ fans could find inside Epic Universe
- Universal Orlando releases new details about Epic Universe’s ‘Harry Potter’ land
Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.
©2024 Cox Media Group