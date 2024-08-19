Local

First look: Universal dual-launching coaster at Epic Universe

By Beatriz Oliveira, WFTV.com
Universal Epic Universe

Universal Epic Universe From Universal Parks: Starfall Racers – located in Celestial Park at Universal Epic Universe – is a dual-launch racing coaster that sends guests rocketing through the skies aboard comets in a race to see who’s the fastest of them all. Reaching speeds up to 62 mph and heights up to 133 feet along 5,000 feet of track, Starfall Racers will be Epic Universe’s most thrilling coaster experience with unique maneuvers such as the “Celestial Spin,” in which the two coaster vehicles perform an inverted crisscross while speeding through the air – creating an “out-of-this-world” adrenaline rush. (Universal Parks)

ORLANDO, Fla. — Universal Orlando Resort has shared a behind-the-scenes look at Stardust Racers.

The theme park said it is the most anticipated roller coaster coming to their new park, Epic Universe.

The dual-launching coaster will reach speeds up to 62 miles an hour with heights up to 133 feet.

Guests on both ride vehicles will race and take on the intense celestial spin.

Universal said another unique feature is the nighttime lighting, which allows the ride vehicles to shine through millions of pixels of light.

Universal Epic Universe opens next year.

