‘I killed my boyfriend’: Central Florida police investigate suspected murder-suicide

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Police in Volusia County are investigating the deaths of a man and a woman on Tuesday.

The investigation is underway following the deaths of a 61-year-old woman in New Smyrna Beach and a 62-year-old man in South Daytona.

The New Smyrna Beach Police Department responded to a call from an out-of-state woman who reported a disturbing conversation with a local resident.

The resident, a 61-year-old woman, claimed she had killed her boyfriend and intended to take her own life.

NSBPD officers arrived at the woman’s residence in New Smyrna Beach, where she died by suicide before they could make contact. No officers were injured during the incident.

Following the woman’s death, NSBPD requested the South Daytona Police Department to conduct a welfare check at the residence of the man believed to be her boyfriend.

SDPD officers discovered the 62-year-old man deceased at the location.

The New Smyrna Beach Police Department is leading the investigation into the suicide, while the South Daytona Police Department is handling the homicide investigation.

Both agencies are coordinating closely to determine the full scope and sequence of events.

The identities of the deceased are being withheld pending next-of-kin notification.

The investigation remains active and ongoing, with additional details to be released as they become available.

