Orlando Magic announces breast cancer awareness night for Oct. 18

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orlando Magic and AdventHealth are teaming up for the sixth time to raise breast cancer awareness by hosting the “Pink in the Paint Night” for Friday’s game against the Philadelphia 76ers.

The Magic are donating game tickets to local breast cancer survivors and funds raised throughout the night will benefit AdventHealth Foundation’s Breast Care Fund.

TELETIES, the hair tie company, a supporting partner of the Orlando Magic, will donate breast cancer awareness TELETIES packs to the first 7,000 fans upon entry.

During the evening, TELETIES will donate $250 for every point scored in the fourth quarter of the game to the nonprofit, Facing Our Risk of Cancer Empowered (FORCE). The Magic will also match the donation.

The Magic are encouraging fans to wear pink to the game.

Tip-off is set for 7:00 p.m.

