Fight between students leads to teen being stabbed multiple times in Deltona, sheriff says

DELTONA, Fla. — A Volusia County deputy’s body camera video shows a middle school student collapsing in a crosswalk after being stabbed multiple times in Deltona.

It was about a half-mile from Heritage Middle School, along Courtland Boulevard and Hanford Drive.

Sheriff Mike Chitwood said the incident comes one week after that student got in a fight with another.

“Sad state of affairs you get in a fist fight, and you lose you and you round up your posse and stab a kid,” said Chitwood.

Deputies are still interviewing witnesses and at this point believe three middle school-aged kids are responsible.

When they’re identified and arrested, Chitwood said they’ll face serious felony charges.

“Let us get their attention and let them know there’s consequences for their actions instead of tussling Johnny and Janey’s hair and saying oh it will be OK,” Chitwood said.

During the 2022- 2023 school year, more than 80 weapons were found on Volusia County campuses. In the two years since, every middle and high school in the district has deployed weapon detectors. There is also a K-9 that travels between the schools.

Chitwood said campuses are safer now, but he’s concerned about what happens when class let’s out.

“You know what happens at the dance, the football game, the baseball game. What happens at graduation. You know you can only control so much. The kids know what they can and can’t do,” said Chitwood.

The victim in this stabbing is expected to make a recovery. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

