Central Florida gas prices continue to rise, averaging $4.54 per gallon

ORLANDO, Fla. — Drivers across Central Florida are continuing to see rising gas prices on Wednesday, according to AAA.

Orlando drivers are now paying an average of $4.54 per gallon, a 7-cent increase since Tuesday.

In Daytona Beach, the average price is $4.55 per gallon, up 7 cents.

Ocala has seen the sharpest rise, with average gas prices reaching $4.54—a jump of 11 cents since Tuesday.

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