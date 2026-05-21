New Smyrna Beach launches $7 million stormwater project to reduce flooding

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — The Corbin Park Stormwater Improvement Project has officially launched in New Smyrna Beach, marking a significant effort to reduce localized flooding and enhance stormwater management in the area.

Vice Mayor and Zone 3 Commissioner Jason McGuirk spoke at a groundbreaking ceremony on Wednesday to officially launch the nearly $7 million initiative.

The Volusia County Council authorized funding for the project in January, totaling nearly $7 million. This includes $4.9 million from federal Community Development Block Grant Disaster Recovery funding and approximately $2 million contributed by the City of New Smyrna Beach.

The city said the project will involve extensive work, including the installation of new stormwater pipes, inlets, manholes, treatment swales and outfall structures with backflow prevention.

Additionally, utility relocations and roadway restoration associated with the drainage improvements will be undertaken. Stormwater management and flood prevention remain key priorities for the new Smyrna Beach city commission.

City staff says they continue to aggressively acquire properties to preserve natural drainage areas and implement state-of-the-art stormwater regulations. The city also partners with neighboring jurisdictions on watershed-based engineering studies and collaborates with Volusia County to fund costly stormwater retrofit projects in established neighborhoods.

Once completed, the upgrades are expected to help reduce localized flooding and improve stormwater management in the surrounding area.

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