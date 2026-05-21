Former ‘gay cure’ ministry leader linked to underage sex sting granted bond

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A Winter Park man who once led a ministry that claimed it could “cure” homosexuality faced a judge Wednesday afternoon on multiple third-degree felony charges.

Investigators arrested Alan Manning Chambers, 54, on Tuesday in Winter Park, after they say he arranged a meeting with an undercover detective who was posing as a 14-year-old boy.

Chambers is charged with solicitation of a minor via computer, transmitting harmful material to a minor, and unlawful use of a two-way communication device, according to the affidavit.

Investigators said an undercover detective operating a Snapchat account began communicating with Chambers back in February.

According to the affidavit, Chambers repeatedly discussed meeting and engaging in sexual activity with the person he believed was a teenager.

The judge granted Chambers $15,000 bond on his three charges and imposed bond conditions including having zero contact with minors and no access to social media.

However, the judge did grant Chambers access to the internet for business purposes.

Legal Analyst Bill Sheaffer told Channel 9 that the provision would likely be enforced by tracking Chambers’ IP address.

Long before his arrest, Chambers was the head of Exodus International. The church spent four decades trying to convince members of the LGBTQ community that Christian ministry could cure them of homosexuality until the church shut its doors in 2013.

At the time, Chambers said he was sorry for the pain the organization had caused and acknowledged that he had masked his own attraction to men.

Chambers said in 2013 that he was “very, very sorry” for the group’s role in that pain.

Local LGBTQ leaders told Channel 9 at the time that the closure was long overdue and said people who went through the program experienced shame and emotional harm.

Wayne Besen has known Chambers for 25 years and has written two books about the Exodus church. He told Channel 9 he can’t believe the accusations.

“I did not expect Alan Chambers. I thought he was the real deal,” said Besen, “He was very upright, incredibly faithful to his beliefs, and portrayed himself as a family man.”

On Wednesday, Chambers’ attorney touted his reputation and Central Florida connection

“He’s 54 years old, a U.S. citizen, strong ties to Central Florida, never been arrested before, gainfully employed,” his attorney said to a judge during the hearing.

According to Chambers’ LinkedIn, he serves as the Vice President of Operations at John Craig Clothier, overseeing the “daily operations and strategic direction of a luxury menswear retailer with 8 locations across Florida.”

On Wednesday, John Craig Clothier wouldn’t answer any questions about whether he will remain employed, telling Channel 9 “The entire company declines to comment.”

Chambers is also very prominent in the larger Winter Park business community. He served on the Winter Park Chamber of Commerce board until 2023.

He also recently served as president of the Park Avenue District.

The Executive Director of the Park Avenue District sent Channel 9 the statement below:

“The Park Avenue District and its leadership are committed to maintaining the trust of our community, businesses, residents, and visitors. While this matter is unrelated to the organization or its work, we take situations involving allegations of this nature extremely seriously. At this time, Mr. Chambers is no longer associated with the organization. Out of respect for the legal process, we will not comment further on the specifics of the case. Our focus remains on continuing to support the Park Avenue community and the many businesses, events, and initiatives that make this district such a special part of Winter Park.”

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