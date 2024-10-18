The city of Apopka unveils its new city flag

APOPKA, Fla. — The city of Apopka held a competition for a new design for their city flag.
Over 150 entries were submitted, most of them from the Apopka area however, some entries came from Texas and even the United Kingdom.
The competition process took about a little over two months, from the submission period to the judging period to the voting and finalization periods.
Seven mostly local judges were appointed, including a local artist, the director of a design school, and three members of the North American Vexillological Association.
Here is a photo of the original flag compared to the new one:
The artist whose selection was chosen is Faith Lee, an art and music teacher at Apopka Christian Academy.
