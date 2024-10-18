Deputies search for escaped kangaroo in Volusia County

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies in Volusia County are searing for a kangaroo that is on the run.

Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood posted online that the kangaroo was reported missing in the Pierson area.

“Just when you think you’ve seen it all. Pierson is hopping tonight,” Chitwood said.

Chitwood said the renegade marsupial went on the lamb after a bear entered its enclosure.

Deputies are in contact with the kangaroo’s owner and are keeping an eye out for it.

Anyone who believes they have seen the kangaroo can call the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office at 386-943-8276.

