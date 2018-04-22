LIVE RADAR: Rain makes for wet Sunday in Central Florida, will continue into the week

ORLANDO, Fla. - Central Florida is in for a wet Sunday and can expect rain through the early part of the week, according to WFTV meteorologist Eboni Deon.
The entire area can expect rain at some point Sunday—particularly south Central Florida and the Space Coast.
The rain is due to a few fronts moving through the area over the next three days. Showers can be expected until Tuesday, Deon said.
The National Weather Service projects that up to two inches of rain could fall in Central Florida over the next few days.
Temperatures are expected to remain in the 80s as the rain moves through.
