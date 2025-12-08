Teen and man shot while selling vape pens in Casselberry, police say

CASSELBERRY, Fla. — Police in Casselberry are investigating a shooting that injured a teen and a young adult.

The shooting happened around 8:20 p.m. Sunday near Antilles Drive and Leeward Way.

Officers said the victims, a 19-year-old and a 17-year-old, were meeting with suspects to sell vape pens when the shooting occurred.

The 19-year-old sustained gunshot wounds to the chest and left arm and was transported to Orlando Regional Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

The 17-year-old suffered minor injuries and was treated at the scene.

The victims reported that the suspect produced a firearm and began firing rounds into their vehicle.

After the shooting, the victims fled the scene in their vehicle but crashed nearby.

Shell casings were found on the victims’ vehicle, and vape pens and an unfired round were discovered at the crime scene.

Detectives have determined that this was an isolated incident among individuals who may be acquainted with one another, and there is no ongoing threat to the public.

