ORLANDO, Fla. — It’s going to be a wet and cool day.

Meteorologist Kassandra Crimi said afternoon temperatures will remain in the 60s today as our rain chance increases.

Rain will be widespread across all of Central Florida this afternoon.

It will continue overnight and for most of the day Sunday.

Read: Daytona 500: Racing fans descend upon Daytona Beach, but will the weather hold up?

Many Central FL communities will see nearly 3 inches of rain over the next 48 hours.

The sunshine returns next week.

Rain rolls in later today, wet weekend ahead Here's how the weather will shape up for the Daytona 500 weekend. (Kassandra Crimi/WFTV)

Follow our Severe Weather team on X for live updates:

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group