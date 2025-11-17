Rare bird flu strain hospitalizes person for the first time

ORLANDO, Fla. — A man in Washington State has been hospitalized after contracting bird flu, representing the first human case in the U.S. in nine months.

The Washington State Health Department states that this particular strain of bird flu has not been previously observed in humans.

Health officials are contacting individuals who may have been in close contact with the patient to monitor for any symptoms.

It is currently unknown how the patient contracted the virus.

