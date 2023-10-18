Recording of 2018 interrogation becomes central focus of Delaney Park man's murder trial

ORLANDO, Fla. — The trial of an Orlando man accused of killing his wife at their Delaney Park home in 2018 continued Tuesday.

The case is centered on David Tronnes, who is charged with strangling his wife, Shanti Cooper.

Jurors on Tuesday heard an hourslong interview between David Tronnes and detectives.

In it, you can hear investigators’ line of questioning and how they pointed out inconsistencies in Tronnes’ story.

“The evidence does not match what you’re saying here,” one of the detectives said in an interview.

Tronnes listened stoically as investigators picked apart what he told them in the recording made five years ago.

“Either she slipped or fell or blacked out,” Tronnes said.

The interview shows Tronnes bounced back and forth between states of exhibiting heightened emotion and maintaining his composure the day his wife died.

He detailed what he did that day, claiming he left home to walk his dogs before returning home to do yard work for almost an hour.

Tronnes said he then went upstairs to find his wife’s body in the bath tub.

“The issue I have is I think she was absolutely deceased before you went to the park,” a detective said in the recording.

Investigators were heard challenging Tronnes’ timeline of events, asking him again and again to share any information he might have withheld.

“I’ve told you everything,” he said.

“But you left out something, because this woman has significant injuries,” a detective said.

Investigators believe Tronnes strangled and beat his wife, saying the swelling around her face and bruises on both eyes mean Cooper could not have fallen as Tronnes had claimed.

Prosecutors played out the interview before putting detectives back on the stand for the day.

They asked several questions before wrapping up.

But defense attorneys spent a lot of time questioning the detective who led the interview.

Tronnes’ attorneys tried to poke holes into the investigative work, pointing out that Tronnes was physically and mentally exhausted from having been interrogated for 14 hours.

The defense has yet to present any of their witnesses but is expected to do later in the week.

