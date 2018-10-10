0 Records: Deputy involved in fatal patrol car crash received commendations

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - An Osceola County deputy involved in a fatal crash last week has received commendations for her job performance in the past, according to her personnel file.

Deputy Gloria Boccio, who was hired in 2017, was named employee of the month by the Sheriff's Office seven months ago, documents show.

She received the commendation in March for her response to a burglary in January.

Maintenance records said an Boccio's patrol car that was involved in a fatal crash had been sent to the shop for brake failure 10 days before the crash.

The chain reaction crash happened as Boccio was on her way to begin her shift.

Investigators are unsure why her vehicle didn't stop as she approached a stoplight at West Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway and Lindfields Boulevard, slamming into the back of a pickup truck being driven by Robert Johnston, 34, of Clermont.

A work request from the Osceola County Sheriff's Office dated Sept. 24 said there was a problem with brake failure and that warranty repair was required.

The deputy's vehicle is a 2018 Dodge Charger with more than 4,400 miles on it.

A second work request dated Sept. 25 said "brakes failed; take to dealer for warranty repair."

An invoice from the dealer, which was also dated Sept. 25, said "brakes fail to be applied; pedal goes to the floor sometimes."

It goes on to read "road tested vehicle; unable to duplicate owner concern at this time."

Ten days later, three vehicles were stopped at the red light in front of Boccio's cruiser, including Johnston's pickup, which struck a white van, crossed a median and crashed into a pole.

The Florida Highway Patrol said all vehicles involved in the crash will be inspected.

Boccio is on administrative leave while troopers investigate the crash.

