FHP: Man dies after deputy slams into back of pickup truck

    By: Monique Valdes

    Updated:

    OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - A man was killed Friday morning in a multi-vehicle crash involving an Osceola County deputy, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

    The crash was reported on US-192 and Lindsfield Boulevard in the Four Corners area Friday morning. 

    Troopers said three cars were stopped at a red light, but the deputy behind those drivers failed to stop, slamming into the back of a pickup truck. 

    Troopers said the driver of the pickup truck was taken to Orlando Regional Medical enter where he died. 
     


    The deputy was taken to the hospital to be treated for minor injuries. 

    Pictures from the scene showed the front of a deputy’s cruiser mangled and three other vehicles with damage. 

    No other details were released. 

    Troopers are still investigating.

     

     

