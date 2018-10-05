FHP: Man dies after deputy slams into back of pickup truck

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - A man was killed Friday morning in a multi-vehicle crash involving an Osceola County deputy, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
The crash was reported on US-192 and Lindsfield Boulevard in the Four Corners area Friday morning.
Troopers said three cars were stopped at a red light, but the deputy behind those drivers failed to stop, slamming into the back of a pickup truck.
Troopers said the driver of the pickup truck was taken to Orlando Regional Medical enter where he died.
Just finished talking to a couple visiting from Scotland. They were in this mini van with their daughter and an older relative when the @OsceolaSheriff Deputy caused this fatal crash. They’re thankful everyone in their vehicle is ok. @WFTV pic.twitter.com/SNaTjStAGM— Cierra Putman WFTV (@CPutman_WFTV) October 5, 2018
The deputy was taken to the hospital to be treated for minor injuries.
Pictures from the scene showed the front of a deputy’s cruiser mangled and three other vehicles with damage.
No other details were released.
Troopers are still investigating.
.@FHPOrlando is handling the investigation. They have not released the name of the victim. We just know he’s 34 and from Clermont. @WFTV pic.twitter.com/zXKx5DTX7y— Cierra Putman WFTV (@CPutman_WFTV) October 5, 2018
YIKES! Crash involves a patrol car on US-192 at Lindsfield Blvd. @WFTV https://t.co/XlZ2rTq1MO— Racquel Asa (@RAsaWFTV) October 5, 2018
