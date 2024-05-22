Red Lobster could shut down another 120 restaurants, cut up to 8,400 jobs

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

Another 120 lower-performing Red Lobster restaurants are being eyeballed for possible closure if the company can’t get better terms from its landlords, which would mean cutting up to another 8,400 jobs across the nation, based on it having 60-70 employees per restaurant.

So said legal counsel for Red Lobster Management LLC during the company’s first hearing before U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Grace E. Robson. No specific locations were mentioned.

Red Lobster on May 21 got the green light to reject the 95 leases associated with the restaurants shuttered by the seafood chain the week of May 13.

Multiple Orlando Red Lobster locations listed as ‘temporarily closed’ Multiple Red Lobster locations in Central Florida were listed as “temporarily closed” on the company’s website Monday. (WFTV)

