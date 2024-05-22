Red Lobster owes hundreds of local companies

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

For 20 years, Red Lobster Seafood Corp. paid its bills on time, said Dan Charles of Affordable Discount Signs in Longwood and Sanford.

The Seminole County business owner had the nation’s largest seafood restaurant chain as a steady client for two decades, but recently, things fell apart. Unpaid bills have lingered for three months.

“When somebody owes you about $7,000, that has an impact,” he said. “Hopefully, they’ll pay.”

Read: Red Lobster files for bankruptcy

Click here to read the full story on the Orlando Business Journal’s website.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

Multiple Orlando Red Lobster locations listed as ‘temporarily closed’ Multiple Red Lobster locations in Central Florida were listed as “temporarily closed” on the company’s website Monday. (WFTV)





©2024 Cox Media Group