Red Lobster owes hundreds of local companies

For 20 years, Red Lobster Seafood Corp. paid its bills on time, said Dan Charles of Affordable Discount Signs in Longwood and Sanford.
The Seminole County business owner had the nation’s largest seafood restaurant chain as a steady client for two decades, but recently, things fell apart. Unpaid bills have lingered for three months.
“When somebody owes you about $7,000, that has an impact,” he said. “Hopefully, they’ll pay.”
