Remains of a man found 30 years ago in Orange County have been identified

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The skeletal remains discovered in Orange County more than 30 years ago have been identified, according to deputies.

On October 2nd, 1993, the remains of a person were discovered in a vacant lot on Binion Road near Apopka.

An OCSO investigation revealed the person was a victim of homicide, but were unable to identify him.

More than 30 years later, OCSO, with the help of Othram Lab’s deputies, was able to identify the remains as 48-year-old Richard Wick, according to a Facebook post.

The sheriff’s office is asking the public for any information that might help the case. If you knew Richard Wick or have any details of his life or the circumstances leading to his death, please get in touch with the Orange County Sheriff’s Office Cold Case Unit at (407) 836-4357 or call Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS (8477).

