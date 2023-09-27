Report: Altamonte Springs police officer arrested for fleeing traffic stop in Volusia County

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. — An Altamonte Springs police officer has been relieved of duty after he was arrested for reportedly speeding away from Volusia County deputies who were attempting to stop him.

According to an arrest report, two Volusia County deputies were completing another traffic stop on Fort Smith Blvd. in Deltona just before midnight on Sept. 17 when they noticed a black Honda hatchback speeding towards them.

The deputies noted that the driver, later identified as 28-year-old Zachary Morrissey, could be heard slamming on the brakes to avoid hitting them.

The report says one of the deputies shouted at Morrissey and tried using a flashlight to signal him to stop because of his “erratic and careless” driving, but Morrissey ignored the orders and continued driving northbound on Fort Smith Blvd. before he was seen turning on to Newmark Dr.

See a map of the area below:

According to the report, one of the deputies left the initial traffic stop and attempted to follow Morrissey, but eventually lost sight of him as he sped away.

Later, the other deputy on the traffic stop found Morrissey’s hatchback at the intersection of Newmark Dr. and Montecito Ave. where he was pulled over and taken into custody.

Morrissey was charged with felony fleeing or attempting to elude law enforcement and cited for reckless driving and failure to obey a lawful order.

According to court records, Morrissey entered a plea of not guilty and was released on $2,500 bond.

According to an Altamonte Springs Police Department spokesperson, Morrissey was off-duty and driving his personal vehicle when the incident occurred.

The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office notified ASPD of Morrissey’s arrest that same day and he was immediately relieved of duty pending the outcome of the Volusia County criminal investigation as well as an Altamonte Springs Police Department Internal Affairs investigation.

