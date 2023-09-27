Chief: Manhunt underway after robbery suspect opens fire on police officers in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — A man who engaged police officers in a shootout in Parramore is on the run, Orlando Police Chief Eric Smith said.

Smith held a 1:30 a.m. news conference Wednesday, detailing the series of events he said unfolded late Tuesday night.

He said police were flagged down around 11:10 p.m. at Carter Street and Parramore Avenue by a citizen who said they were robbed by a man with a gun.

Officer-involved shooting scene in Orlando Orlando police said a robbery suspect opened fire on them Tuesday night. (WFTV Staff)

Smith said the citizen gave police a description of the suspect and officers located a man matching that description nearby, at Conley Street and Short Avenue.

READ: Longwood residents concerned after coyotes attack neighborhood dogs

The man fired multiple rounds at officers, who then returned fire, according to Smith.

Map shows the proximity of Parramore Avenue & Carter Street, where the robbery was reported, to Short Avenue & Conley Street, where police said the shootout happened. Officer-involved shooting in Orlando (Google Maps)

Police said the suspect dropped his handgun on the road and fled the scene.

Smith said officers conducted an extensive search for the suspect but they were not able to find him.

Officer-involved shooting scene in Orlando Orlando police said a robbery suspect opened fire on them Tuesday night. (WFTV Staff)

READ: FHP: Man, 20, killed in Orange County crash involving Corvette out for a test drive

Smith described the suspect as a black male, approximately 6 feet tall, slender with an athletic build, last seen wearing blue jeans, a grey shirt, and a dark hat.

No officers were injured during the incident, Smith said.

Officer-involved shooting scene in Orlando Orlando police said a robbery suspect opened fire on them Tuesday night. (WFTV Staff)

The chief said it is not clear if the suspect was shot, but investigators did not find any blood at the scene of the shootout.

The Orlando Police Department is asking the public to call 911 if they see the suspect and to not approach him.

Watch below: Chief Eric Smith holds a news conference early Wednesday:

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement will conduct an investigation, as is standard procedure with officer-involved shootings.

Channel 9 will have team coverage on the search for the robbery and shooting suspect beginning at 4:30 a.m.

Stay with WFTV.com and watch Eyewitness News for updates.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group