Restaurants, more in works near Disney’s Flamingo Crossings in Horizon West

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

A new retail project is taking shape on land owned by Orlando-based Holiday Inn Club Vacations, just south of Disney’s Flamingo Crossings Town Center.

Orange County records show CVP-Flamingo LLC, an entity related to Portland-based developer Cole Valley Partners, submitted in June for preliminary review of a 3-acre project likely to include a drive-thru coffee shop, a credit union or bank and potentially another drive-thru restaurant or retail use.

“We are under contract on this 3-acre lot, and have several national tenants we work with,” wrote Cole Valley Partners Development Manager Mitchell Reynolds in a memo to the county that accompanied the request. “We’d like to discuss these potential uses, entitlement process, and lot split process in general as we kick-off our due diligence on this property.”

