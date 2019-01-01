Revelers pack downtown Orlando to welcome in 2019

ORLANDO, Fla. - Thousands of people flocked to downtown Orlando on Monday evening to celebrate New Year's Eve.
A large orange atop a building on East Church Street will be lowered at the stroke of midnight to mark the beginning of the new year.
North Orange Avenue was closed from West Robinson Street to East Church Street for a block party.
One of the most popular New Year's Eve events was held at Wall Street Plaza.
"The people, the atmosphere -- it's loud, and it's fun," said Sean Joslyn, of Leesburg, who was celebrating at the entertainment complex. "The tall buildings, the lights -- it's fun. It's much better than anywhere else."
Jay Elder, who recently moved to Orlando from Connecticut, said Monday was his first time ringing in the new year in downtown.
"It seems to be very lively," he said. "It's a lot of fun, a lot of good action, a lot of good energy."
