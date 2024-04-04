‘A revolutionary testbed’: Officials break ground on high-tech road in Lake County

CLERMONT, Fla. — Central Florida Expressway Authority broke ground in Clermont on Thursday morning for the State Road 516 Lake/Orange Expressway.

CFX officials said the new roadway has been designed with innovation in mind.

“Built with innovation in mind, SR-516 will serve as a revolutionary testbed for electric in-vehicle charging. SR-516 will be the most sustainable project ever delivered by CFX,” according to Expressway officials.

CFX said the new expressway is just shy of 4.5 miles long. and will help to better connect Lake and Orange counties.

“SR 516 will also help to meet the future travel needs of an area that has blossomed into a fast-growing residential, commercial, and medical hub,” CFX said.

