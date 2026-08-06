Rimes Early Learning Center unveils new hands-on STEAM Lab today

LEESBURG, Fla. — Pre-kindergarten students at Rimes Early Learning Center will have access to a new hands-on STEAM Lab focused on science, technology, engineering, art and math.

The school will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new lab at 9 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 6.

The lab includes rotating, age-appropriate stations focused on building and engineering, ramps and motion, light and color, magnets, early mathematics, art, literacy and interactive technology.

School leaders created the space by gathering and repurposing materials, furniture, books and other resources already available across campus.

The lab will be part of the school’s enrichment rotation, with VPK teachers guiding students through activities and connecting the lessons to classroom instruction.

Rimes Early Learning Center is still accepting students for the 2026-2027 school year.

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