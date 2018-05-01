  • Robbers carrying rifles force employees into freezer at Cocoa Burger King, police say

    By: Kelly Healey

    Updated:

    COCOA, Fla. - Four robbers carrying rifles and a handgun entered a Cocoa Burger King Monday night and forced employees into a freezer after demanding money, police said.    

     

    Police said two culprits entered the Burger King on State Road 520 through the front door and two others entered through the back door.

     

    “They made my employees go in the freezer and they held me at gunpoint in the office," said a 911 caller.

    The robbers got away with an unknown amount of cash, police said.

    The robbers also took the employees’ cellphones.

