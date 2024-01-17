ORLANDO, Fla. — It is a cool yet pleasant day across Central Florida, with sun making an appearance Wednesday afternoon.

Temperatures remain in the 50s despite the sunshine and will drop some as we head into the evening.

It won’t be as cold as it was on Tuesday night and will warm up again for the end of the week.

Roller coaster weather patterns bring humidity, showers as well as weekend cold

Thursday and Friday will see humidity, clouds, and a few showers as warmer weather drifts back in from the south.

However, it’s only temporarily, another even colder blast of air arrives for the weekend, bring temperatures down in the low 40s.

By next week, temperatures should return to the 80s.

