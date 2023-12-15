Rollins College to build 2 new projects in Winter Park

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

Rollins College has plans for a new dorm building on its Winter Park campus and a new nearby housing complex for faculty and staff.

Here’s more on each project the private college has lined up:

New dorm: This will include a 300-bed, 139,200-square-foot building to replace the 80-bed Holt Hall, a public safety office and the tennis courts on 3.61 acres near the Alfond Sports Center. The purpose of the project would be to add more opportunities for students to live on campus and replace an aging residential hall. The school recently made a goal to have more upperclassmen live on campus. The Winter Park planning and zoning board advanced the project Dec. 5. It will go before the Winter Park City Commission next.

