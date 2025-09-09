Roofing program helps renovate Clermont Army veteran’s home

CLERMONT, Fla. — A U.S. Army veteran in Clermont, Michael Austine, received a new roof through the Owens Corning Roof Deployment Project, facilitated by Habitat for Humanity of Lake-Sumter Florida.

The project, which began in 2016, has provided new roofs to more than 700 military members. Austine was selected and approved for the new roof as part of this initiative.

David Horgan, programs coordinator for Habitat for Humanity of Lake-Sumter, said they will relace the ceiling, flooring, kitchen cabinetry and possibly the window.

