Rooftop events center headed to Winter Park

An events center with a rooftop deck and the expansion of an existing hotel have entered the development pipeline at Ravaudage, the large mixed-use development at the northwest corner of Orlando Avenue/U.S. Highway 17-92 and Lee Road.

The pair of requests are scheduled to go before Winter Park’s Development Review Committee this week and were submitted by entities related to Ravaudage developer Dan Bellows, president of Winter Park-based Sydgan Corp.

One request seeks city staff approval to construct a four-story, 25,600-square-foot addition to the southern end of the existing 126-room SpringHill Suites Winter Park at 1127 N. Orlando Ave. The expansion would create 44 new hotel rooms, bringing the hotel’s total to 170.

